Honor brings three Ryzen-powered laptops, two Android 10 tablets to global markets

Honor used its IFA press conference to unveil two Android tablets and three Ryzen 4000-powered laptops to global audiences. One of them offers a Ryzen alternative to the Intel-powered version that launched earlier this year while the other two laptops upgrade from Ryzen 3000 chips to 4000.

Honor MagicBook Pro

An alternative to the Intel-powered MagicBook Pro that was announced in May, this laptop uses an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H APU instead of a 10th gen Intel. This chip has a 6 core, 12 thread CPU (3.0 GHz base clock, 4.0 GHz boost) along with a 6 core GPU running at 1.5 GHz.

You still get 16GB of dual channel DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. There’s no external GPU this time as the Ryzen brings its own Vega graphics. Even so, the dual fan, dual heat pipe cooling system is retained to keep the 45W TDP APU chilly.





Honor MagicBook Pro with AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

The aluminum chassis of the laptop weighs 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs), fairly light for a 16.1” laptop. The display boasts slender bezels (4.9mm on top and the sides) and 90% screen to body ratio. The panel has 1,920 x 1,080 px resolution, 100% sRGB coverage and 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

Battery capacity is the same as on the Intel version at 56Wh, and it delivers similar endurance too, 11 hours of video playback. Charging is done with a 65W USB-C…