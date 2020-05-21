Honor 9X Pro to Go Sale Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Honor 9X Pro, released in India previously this month, will certainly take place sale for the very first time today, beginning 12 pm (noontime). The phone will certainly be marketed via Flipkart in an unique Early Access Sale that will certainly take place for 24 hrs, and also will certainly upright May 22 at 11: 59 am, according to the business. The Honor 9X Pro will certainly include an unique discount rate for those that registered for the Early Access sale, in addition to various other offers and also advantages that consumers can get while buying the mobile phone. Honor was taking enrollments for the Early Access sale. The Early Access sale was revealed on May 12– the day Honor 9X Pro was released, and also the enrollments shut on May 19.

Honor 9X Pro price in India, offers

The Honor 9X Pro comes in a single 6GB + 256 GB storage space choice for India that is valued atRs 17,999 It has, nevertheless, been released in 2 colour versions – Midnight Black and also PhantomBlack The Honor 9X Pro Early Access Sale will certainly allow customers get a straightRs 3,000 discount rate on the price, lowering it toRs 14,999, as detailed on the mobile phone’s Flipkartpage Apart from that, customers on Flipkart can get a 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank bank card, and also the business is likewise providing one-time display substitute totally free for those that acquire the phone today itself. There are no-cost EMI choices likewise readily available for the Honor 9X Pro.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

The newest mobile phone from the Huawei sub-brand, Honor 9X Pro includes a substantial caution. It is the very first phone in the nation to include Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), rather than Google MobileServices This likewise indicates that the Honor 9X Pro will certainly include Huawei’s AppGallery as a substitute to the Google PlayStore The elimination of Google Mobile Services and also Play Store comes as a result of the United States prohibiting American firms from associating with Huawei.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 9X Pro operates on Android 9 based EMUI 9.1. The phone includes a 6.59- inch full-HD+ (1,080 x2,340 pixels) IPS show with 19.5:9 facet proportion. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and also 256 GB of onboard storage space. The phone likewise includes GPU Turbo 3.0 innovation that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) formulas to offer and also improved photo handling, in addition to reliable use power.

The phone homes a three-way cam configuration on the back that consists of a key 48- megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel additional shooter with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens, and also a 2-megapixel deepness sensing unit with an f/2.4 lens. The front cam on the Honor 9X Pro is a 16- megapixel cam.

Connectivity choices on the Honor 9X Pro consist of 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 air conditioning, Bluetooth v4.2, GENERAL PRACTITIONER/ A-GPS, USB Type- C, and also a 3.5 mm earphone jack. It likewise loads a 4,000 mAh battery and also a side-mounted finger print sensing unit.

