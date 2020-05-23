Honor 9X Pro is now available in the UK for £199.99 until May 29

Honor is including a brand-new mobile phone to its lineup in theUK Even though the Honor 9X Pro is absolutely not brand-new on the worldwide scene, having actually been at first introduced last August, it took a while yet now it’s lastly available to order in the UK, right from Honor’s revamped online store.

If you acquire one until May 29 and also use the voucher on the listing web page, you will certainly pay simply ₤19999 After that, the cost rises to the suggested degree, which is ₤24999

The Honor 9X Pro has a 6.59″ 1080 x2340 19.5:9 IPS touchscreen without any notch or punch opening, a three-way back electronic camera configuration (48 MP primary, 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP deepness sensing unit), a mechanized 16 MP pop-up selfie electronic camera, and also a 4,000 mAh battery. It’s powered by the Kirin 810 chipset, helped by 6GB of RAM and also 256 GB of developed-in storage space. It runs Android 10 yet without Google solutions. It’s just available in the UK in Phantom Purple.

