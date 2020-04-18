Honor 9X Lite is now official in Finland

Two months in the past we noticed a cellphone referred to as Honor 9X Lite, and now it surprisingly appeared in Finland. The machine shares plenty of options with the Honor 8X like some {hardware} and the general footprint, however there are some enhancements like a 48 MP digital camera in a setup with a totally new design, and a elaborate paint job.

The Honor 9X Lite sticks to the dated Kirin 710 chipset, however there is a easy motive – the platform is permitted for Google providers and Honor doesnt need to miss to money on that. Memory-wise, the cellphone is provided with four GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and there is room for a microSD card, based on our supply.

The 48 MP digital camera is the important thing characteristic of the cellphone – it comes with an f/1.eight lens and is accompanied by a 2 MP f/2.four depth sensor. There is additionally an LED flash, all wrapped up in a setup that responds to the design Honor (amongst different firms) is implementing in its 2020 smartphones – an enormous rectangle with some phrases subsequent to the snappers.

The entrance is the place many customers is likely to be upset – there is a 6.5 LCD with Full HD+ and a notch. Yes, you learn that appropriately – the cutout is for the 16 MP selfie digital camera and the earpiece. The cellphone ships with Android Pie and EMUI 9 on high. The battery is listed as 3,750 mAh, precisely the identical because the Honor 8X, however the chipset helps charging as much as 10 W.

The cellphone shall be provided in Finland in two colours – Black, and Green. The official value for the Northern European nation is 199. Pre-orders start on April 30, with the precise sale scheduled for 2 weeks later – May 14.

