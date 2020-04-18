Honor 9X Lite, Honor 20E With 4GB of RAM, Octa-Core SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor has unveiled two new smartphones – Honor 9X Lite and theHonor 20E. The Honor 9X Lite shares its specs with the Honor 8X from 2018 whereas the Honor 20E appears to shares loads of its specs with the Honor 20 Lite from final 12 months. Both telephones, Honor 9X Lite and Honor 20E, are powered by octa-core processors and have 4GB of RAM. The Honor 9X Lite packs a twin rear digicam setup whereas Honor 20E comes with a triple digicam setup on the again.

Honor 9X Lite value

The Honor 9X Lite reportedly is available in a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage possibility that’s priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,400). It shall be accessible in Black and Green color choices and in response to a distributor page in Finland, it goes on sale on May 14 whereas pre-orders for the telephone will begin on April 30.

The telephone’s availability in different markets is at the moment unknown.

Honor 20E value

The Honor 20E is available in a 4GB + 64GB storage possibility and is priced at EUR 180 (roughly Rs. 14,800). It has two color choices particularly, Midnight Black and Phantom Blue. It has been listed on the Honor Italy website with no point out of availability. The Honor 20E would possibly go on sale in European markets within the coming weeks.

Honor 9X Lite specs

The Honor 9X Lite runs Android 9 with EMUI 9 on prime. It has a 6.5-inch (1,080×2,340 pixels) full-HD+ show. Under the hood, the Honor 9X Lite comes with an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset with 4GB of RAM. In phrases of optics, the telephone packs twin rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.Eight lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.four lens. On the entrance, the Honor 9X Lite packs a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a comparatively massive notch.

For storage, the Honor 9X Lite comes with 128GB of onboard storage that’s expandable through microSD card. Connectivity choices embody Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. There can also be a fingerprint scanner on the again. The Honor 9X Lite is backed by 3,750mAh battery. It measures 160.4×76.6×7.8mm in dimension and weighs 175 grams.

Honor 20E specs

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20E runs on Android 9 with EMUI 9.1 on prime. It has a 6.21-inch (1,080×2,340 pixels) full-HD+ IPS panel with 19.5:9 facet ratio. Powering the telephone is octa-core Kirin 710F processor with 4 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and different 4 clocked at 1.7GHz. The Honor 20E comes with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the telephone has a triple rear digicam setup with a 24-megapixel f/1.Eight essential shooter, an 8-megapixel f/2.four shooter, and a 2-megapixel f/2.four digicam. On the entrance, the small notch homes an 8-megapixel selfie digicam with an f/2.zero lens.

The Honor 20E comes with 64GB of storage that’s expandable through microSD card (as much as 512GB). For connectivity, the telephone has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and GPS/A-GPS. The battery is 3,400mAh and has assist for 10W charging. Talking in regards to the dimensions, the Honor 20E is available in at 154.8×73.64×7.95mm in dimension however the firm doesn’t point out the burden of the telephone. The telephone additionally features a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

