Honor 9X Lite and 20e now available in the UK, both with Google Play

The Honor 9X Lite and Honor 20e are now available in the UK through several retailers. The 9X made its debut in Finland and is a rare example from the brand – it comes with Google Play Services. The cost of that is using the old Kirin 710 chipset.















Honor 9X Lite in Emerald Green and Moonlight Black

The phone is priced £200 and comes in Emerald Green and Moonlight Black. Check the table at the bottom for links to the retailers that offer this phone. But first a bit more about it – it has a 6.5” 1080p+ display, 48 MP camera on the back and 16 MP on the front.

There’s 4GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, expandable via standard microSD cards (but you do lose one of the nanoSIM slots).

The second phone is the Honor 20e, aka Honor 20 lite. This one came to Italy first and is now in the UK as well, if you’re willing to pay its £160 asking price.















Honor 20e in Phantom Blue

It’s smaller with a 6.21” 1080p+ screen and it uses the same Kirin 710 chipset (so Google apps are on board). Size aside, the other major difference is the camera setup. The main cam on the back has a 24 MP sensor, but there is also an 8MP ultra wide shooter (plus the usual depth sensor). The selfie cam is 8 MP.

Also note that the storage is 64 GB and again there’s a hybrid microSD slot if you need more. The color options you can choose from are Phantom Blue and Midnight Black.