Honor 9X First Impressions | NDTV Gadgets 360

Honor 9X has finally gone official in India. Positioned in another of the most hotly contested price brackets, the Honor 9X tries to stand out using its eye-catching design and a pop-up selfie camera. This phone can be your typical mid-range affair, with a triple rear camera setup and a sufficiently large battery. The Honor 9X provides an interesting mixture of features at a fairly competitive price, however it takes on well-received rivals from Xiaomi and Realme. We’ve had just a little hands-on time with the Honor 9X and listed here are our first impressions of the latest Honor offering.

As stated above, design is amongst the key attempting to sell points of the Honor 9x. The rear panel is made out of plastic, with a criss-cross pattern of lines that may actually form an X, thus the ‘Dynamic X’ marketing moniker. We had the Sapphire Blue variant. The design is not entirely original, but is easily distinguishable in the sea of gradient and smokey finishes that virtually every smartphone maker has gone with of late. On the flip side, the glossy rear panel gets smudged easily, and fingerprint marks will undoubtedly be visible around it within no time. The Midnight Black variant of the phone looks more understated though. The curved profile ensures an appropriate grip, and thankfully, the conclusion is not too slippery.

Honor 9X comes with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging

Over on the leading is a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display, helping to make for a 91 % screen-to-body ratio. The notchless design with thin bezels is definitely pleasing to look at, and the panel is acceptably sharp aswell. However, brightness could have been just a little better, as outdoor visibility was not excellent. While the large display is good for media consumption and gaming, one-handed usage might be a struggle for a few.

Internal hardware is where things get interesting. First of all, the Honor 9X launched in India is just a different phone compared to the Honor 9X which was launched in China back July this past year. The model launched here packs three rear cameras, while the Chinese version has two. Moreover, the processors inside both market-specific versions are also different. Interestingly the Honor 9X in India carries exactly the same internal model number because the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), and those two devices are almost identical in terms of internal hardware.

Honor 9X draws power from the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC

The Honor 9X features a 48-megapixel main snapper, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the pop-up camera module. We couldn’t help but realize that the pop-up mechanism is just a little slow. Camera features include a dedicated night mode, moving images, and slo-mo video capture, among others. A few selfies we took arrived sharp with vivid colours, but with a lot of post-processing and smoothening visible.

The phone is made around the Kirin 710F SoC with as much as 6GB of RAM, and was snappy in our brief hands-on time, loading and switching between apps quickly. EMUI 9.1, predicated on Android Pie, handles things on the application side. It has a tonne of pre-installed apps and rather garish aesthetics, however, many useful features. There is just a 4,000mAh battery, which phone supports 10W charging. The Honor 9X is apparently a compelling package at an price tag of Rs. 13,999, but we’ll reserve our verdict till we conduct an in-depth review, by which we will assess aspects such as for example raw performance, battery life, and camera quality. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the total review of Honor 9X, approaching soon.