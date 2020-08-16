Honor 9X 6.59, 128GB, 6GB RAM, Triple Camera, Dual SIM GSM Unlocked No Warranty US- STK-LX3 (Blue, 128 GB)



Xceptional Design

We create a rear panel from scratch to capture all eyes. Let yourself be surprised by its bright X-shaped effect from any point of view.

128GB ROM, 6GB RAM, Expandable 512GB storage 4000mAh battery, NFC: Not Supported, Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Front camera: 16MP FF, Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP, Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53),

2G bands GSM: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, 3G bands UMTS: 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100, 4G LTE Bands: LTE 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 28(700)

International Version – No Warranty in US. International Model Compatible with Most GSM Carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, MetroPCS, etc. Will NOT work with CDMA Carriers Such as Verizon, Sprint, Boost