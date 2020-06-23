Honor 9A will be available in Europe from July 1, Honor holds VIP sales day

The Honor 9A was unveiled in late April for the Russian market, now its prepared for a Europe-wide launch. And it introduced some mates  the Honor Choice TWS earbuds and the Honor MagicE book 14, however well get again to them in a minute.











Honor 9A

The Honor 9A will grow to be available via the models official website, HelloHonor, in addition to Amazon and different retailers on July 1. The worth will begin at 150/£130 (a bit greater than the Russian worth).

The cellphone has a big 5,000mAh battery whereas its dimensions are pretty small, its 9mm thick and weighs 185g. This is due to the 6.3 show (smaller than most as of late), it has 720 x 1,600 px decision. The cellphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and comes with Android 10 + Magic UI 3.1 and the Huawei App Gallery (i.e. theres no Google software program on board).

The Honor Choice program sees the model companion with trusted producers to construct merchandise for its ecosystem. This contains the Honor Choice TWS earbuds, which boast 7 mm diaphragm audio system and 24 hour battery life.

Starting right this moment and ending on June 30, the Honor MagicE book 14 will be available for pre-order in the UK, France and Germany. It prices 650 and comes with eight GB of RAM and 256 GB storage, plus a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Check out our evaluate of the Ryzen-powered laptop computer.

HelloHonor can also be holding a promo sale, Honor VIP Day, with reductions as much as 60%. You can seize a MagicE book 14 and get the Special Bundle with Magic Earbuds and Honor MagicWatch 2. The Magic Earbuds are usually 100/£90 however are right down to 90/£80 for the promo, equally the smartwatch is 160/£130 for the 46 mm mannequin (down from 180/£160).

The Honor 20 is right down to 300/£280 (with an Honor Bluetooth headset and a flip cowl bundled without spending a dime), the Honor 20 Pro is 400/£380 with the identical bundle. The Honor 9X is right down to 200/£220 and comes with a free Honor Band 5 in the UK, a BT headset in mainland Europe.