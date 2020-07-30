HONOR 9A listed on Amazon.in for Rs 11,999 ahead of July 31 launch

HONOR will be releasing the HONOR 9A and HONOR NINE along with its Magic Book 15 in India tomorrow, July31 However, ahead of launch, Amazon India has actually gone ahead and listed the HONOR 9A on their site. The listing was very first identified by FoneArena Moreover, it permits users to pay and buy the gadget.

The HONOR 9A is listed for Rs 11,999 (~$160). The cost is for the 3GB RAM + 64 GB storage variation. It is uncertain whether the rates is appropriate as the item is yet to go main. However, we anticipate the launch cost to be lower.

HONOR 9A requirements