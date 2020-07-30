HONOR 9A listed on Amazon.in for Rs 11,999 ahead of July 31 launch

By
Jackson Delong
-

HONOR will be releasing the HONOR 9A and HONOR NINE along with its Magic Book 15 in India tomorrow, July31 However, ahead of launch, Amazon India has actually gone ahead and listed the HONOR 9A on their site. The listing was very first identified by FoneArena Moreover, it permits users to pay and buy the gadget.

The HONOR 9A is listed for Rs 11,999 (~$160). The cost is for the 3GB RAM + 64 GB storage variation. It is uncertain whether the rates is appropriate as the item is yet to go main. However, we anticipate the launch cost to be lower.

HONOR 9A requirements

Display 6.3-inch HD+ IPS LCD
884% screen-to-body ratio
1600 p x 720 pixels
Processor MediaTek Helio P22
RAM 3GB
Storage64 GB
Expandable as much as 512 GB through microSD
Rear Cameras13 MP (F/1.8) primary
5MP (F/2.2) wide-angle
2MP (F/2.2) depth
Front Camera 8MP (F/2.0)
Battery 5,000 mAh
10 W charging
OSMagic UI 3.1 (Android 10)
Dimension15907 x 74.06 x 9.04 mm
Weight185 grams



