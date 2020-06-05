Honor 8S (2020) With 3GB RAM, 13-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 8S (2020) has been quietly launched within the UK and the telephone is up for grabs by way of the corporate’s web site. The price range telephone is obtainable in a sole Navy Blue color possibility and it comes with a single rear digicam. The telephone is equivalent to final yr’s Honor 8S with the principle distinction being that it now is available in a 3GB RAM and 64GB storage possibility. It is unclear whether or not the telephone will make its method to the Indian market.

Honor 8S (2020) value

The Honor 8S (2020) value within the UK has been set at GBP 100 (roughly Rs. 9,600) and the telephone is already up on the market by way of Honor UK site. The telephone’s predecessor – Honor 8S (2019) was first launched in Russia final yr and it was provided in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage possibility. The telephone got here in Black, Blue, and Gold color choices and it was priced at RUB 8,490 (roughly Rs. 8,900).

Honor 8S (2020) specs

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8S (2020) runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.Zero on high and it sports activities a 5.71-inch HD+ (720×1,520 pixels) show. The Honor 8S is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. In phrases of the cameras, there is a single 13-megapixel rear digicam with f/1.Eight aperture and a 5-megapixel entrance shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There is 64GB of onboard storage, which may additional be expanded utilizing a devoted microSD card slot. The telephone additionally packs a 3,020mAh battery.

Connectivity choices on the Honor 8S (2020) embody 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Micro-USB 2.0, and a fingerprint sensor. Sensors on the telephone embody accelerometer, ambient mild sensor, and proximity sensor.

Lastly, the telephone measures 147.13×70.78×8.45mm and weighs 146 grams.

