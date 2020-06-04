Honor 8S 2020 launched in the UK, a £100 phone with GMS

After a detail by detail leak 8 weeks ago, Honor has launched its 8S 2020 in the UK with a pricetag of just £99.99. The device is really identical to last years Honor 8S with the main difference being that it now comes in a 3GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration whereas UK buyers could only get a 2/32GB trim on the original version.











Honor 8S 2020 in Navy Blue

The phone is built around a 5.71 inches IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch for its 5MP selfie cam. The right back houses a single 13MP main cam and LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash. It runs on the Helio A22 chipset and packs a 3,020 mAh battery which charges over microUSB.

The computer software side is covered by EMUI 9 along with Android 9 Pie with support for Google Mobile Services (GMS). The 8S 2020 is up for grabs on Honors official website in a single Navy Blue color option.

Source