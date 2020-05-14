Honor 30S in Butterfly Red is finally arriving

Honor launched the 30S midranger on the finish of March, two weeks forward of the Honor 30 flagships. At first, the cellphone was launched in White, Green, and Black, whereas a fourth gradient coloration was solely talked about, however not proven.

Today the corporate revealed will probably be known as Butterfly Red and will probably be finally obtainable on the market on May 18.

Тhe coloration is doubtless the one change – the cellphone will stay powered by Kirin 820 that has an built-in 5G modem. RAM is 8GB, whereas storage will probably be both 128GB or 256GB. Pricing of the cellphone will even stay unchanged – CNY2,399 or CNY2,699, relying on the reminiscence possibility you select.

While all the opposite three colours can be found for buy at JD.com and Vmall, the Purchase button for the Butterfly Red possibility is nonetheless greyed out. It will go on sale in 4 days, precisely at midday Chinese time. Vmall is additionally providing presents like an Honor Band or a 10% low cost for a particular variety of followers.

Source (in Chinese) | Via