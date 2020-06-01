Honor 30S coming to Europe, might be a rebranded Huawei P40 Lite 5G

The Honor 30S was launched in China earlier this yr, and now the title is rumored to seem outdoors the corporates home market. However, we are saying title, as a result of alleged renders reveal this isnt the identical cellphone.

An in depth inspection of the Huawei portfolio reveals weve already seen this cellphone – that is truly the Huawei nova 7 SE (which is also called the Huawei P40 Lite 5G, however which you should not confuse with the Huawei P40 Lite).









European Honor 30S

While it is exhausting to verify the authenticity of those renders, it wouldnt be a shock for Huawei and its sub-brand to relaunch the identical cellphone time and again underneath completely different names in several markets.

There are loads of frequent factors within the authentic Honor 30S and Huawei nova 7 SE specs sheets – we’re taking a look at a Kirin 820 chipset with built-in 5G modem, the exact same 6.5 LCD panel with Full HD+ decision and a 16 MP selfie digicam, tucked in a punch gap within the higher left nook.



The similar cellphone with the title Huawei P40 Lite 5G

The cameras on the again even have similarities – 64MP predominant unit, 8MP F/2.four ultrawide cam and a 2MP depth sensor. What the European Honor 30S will lack, in contrast with its Chinese namesake, is the 8MP telephoto cam, which can be changed by a 2MP macro sensor.

The Huawei P40 lite 5G is hitting European shops at 400. If the identical gadget arrives underneath the Honor model, it ought to be a bit cheaper. It will trigger a state of affairs comparable to the Honor 20 and Huawei nova 5T the place the identical cellphone was accessible underneath two completely different names in a number of markets.

Via