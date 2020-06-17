Honor 30 Youth Edition and X10 Max coming in early July, X10 Pro delayed

We didnt need to wait miss more info on the Honor X10 Max and X10 Pro to surface. And it includes a kicker  details on the Honor 30 Youth Edition.

The Honor X10 Max, a phone with a 7.09 display, carries the right code name King Kong. The Honor 30 Youth Edition is dubbed Maxwell (MXW). Both will be launched at the same time as the X10 Pro has been delayed, reports a leakster on Weibo.

Expect to start to see the X10 Max and the 30 Youth Edition revealed on July 4 or 5  definitely in early July, which is only some weeks from now.

The Honor 30 Youth Edition (which might be renamed to Honor 30 Lite in the West) is likely to use a MediaTek Dimensity chipset (perhaps an 800 such as the X10 Max). It may have a triple camera with a 48 MP sensor in the key module (26 mm lens, f/1.8 aperture).

According to the leakster, the Youth Edition will sell for approximately CNY 1,600 ($225/200), plus or minus CNY 200 (depending on configuration and promos). That seems really low, it’s half the price tag on the vanilla Honor 30.

As for the Honor X10 Pro, it passed through TENAA just yesterday. It will have a slightly smaller screen compared to vanilla Honor X10 (6.53 vs. 6.63), but an even more powerful chipset (Kirin 985 vs. 820). It seems like it will keep consitently the 40 MP main camera while gaining a periscope zoom lens, just like the Honor 30 phones.

Source 1 | Source 2 | Source (in Chinese) | Via