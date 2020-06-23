Honor 30 Lite passes through Geekbench with key specs

An not known Huawei device, sporting model designation MXW-AN00 and thought to be the Honor 30 Lite, has passed through Geekbench revealing key specs along the way.

According to the benchmark database, the MXW-AN00 runs Android 10, has 6GB RAM onboard and a MediaTek MT6873 SoC under the hood, which is also called the Dimensity 800.

Rumors own it that the Honor 30 Lite can come with a Dimensity 800 chipset at the helm and this Geekbench listing lends credence to those.

Other leaked specs of the Honor 30 Lite incorporate a 6.5″ 90Hz FullHD+ display, Android 10-based EMUI 10.1, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

The Honor 30 Lite is rumored to feature a 16MP selfie camera and a graphic exclusively shared by us last week confirmed the smartphone will sport a triple camera setup on the rear comprising a 48MP main camera which can be rumored to be joined by an 8MP and 2MP units.

The Honor 30 Lite is not a totally new smartphone. It’s a re-branded Huawei Enjoy Z 5G with a right back having a slightly different design.

