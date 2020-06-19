Honor 30 Lite full specs surface: 90Hz screen and Dimensity 800 SoC

Honor is anticipated to unveil the Honor 30 Youth Edition on July 4 or 5 in China that may likely hit global markets as the Honor 30 Lite. There’s no word from the company yet about the Honor 30 Lite, but because of reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station we now have its full specs.

According to the tipster, the Honor 30 Lite may have the MediaTek MT6873 at the helm that’s called the Dimensity 800 SoC, meaning it’ll have 5G support.

The Honor 30 Lite will sport a 6.5″ 90Hz display of 2400×1080-pixel resolution and run Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top. Although it will likely not have Google services.

For photography, the Honor 30 Lite may have a total of four cameras onboard – a 16MP selfie shooter and a 48MP main camera at the back joined by 8MP and 2MP modules that could be the ultrawide and macro/depth units, respectively.

Powering the entire package will be a 4,000 mAh battery that may charge at up to 22.W. These specs may remind you of the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro that leaked a few days ago with the very same specs, with the only exception being the weight – at 192 grams the Honor 30 Lite is 10 grams heavier compared to the Enjoy 20 Pro.







Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro leaked image

The Enjoy 20 Pro is a re-branded Huawei Enjoy Z 5G for the offline market in China and it’ll go official in the country later today.

Source (in Chinese) | Via