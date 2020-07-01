Honor 30 Lite color options revealed, confirmed to have 90Hz display, 180Hz touch sample rate

Honor’s official Weibo handle confirmed that the Honor 30 Lite, expected to be announced on Thursday, will support a 90Hz display and also a 180Hz touch sample rate digitizer. Equipped with these two features, the Honor 30 Lite should really be a great option for gaming on a budget, and it’ll support 5G out of the box.

Another Weibo user posted images of the Honor 30 Lite in four different colors. We anticipate the “summer rainbow” color would be the most popular. The reflective effect begins at the lower left corner of the phone’s back cover and blooms towards one other corner. As per Sparrow News, these colors are Summer Rainbow, Mirage Silver, Wizard of Oz, and Night Black.

The Honor 30 Lite will be announced on July 2 and the same device was spotted just yesterday passing through the TENAA, where the device’s specs were revealed. Also known as the Honor 30 Youth, the 30 Lite will support dual-5G connectivity, and are available in either 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB RAM configurations with either 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB internal storage.

There’s a triple camera setup on the back, composed of a 48MP main shooter and two other secondary cameras: one 8MP and the other 2MP. There’s also a 16MP front-facing camera, which sits behind a dew-drop notch. The 90Hz display will soon be of the LCD variety with 6.5-inches diagonally.

Sources: 1 • 2 * Via