Honor 30 Lite announced: 90Hz screen, Dimensity 800 and 48MP camera

If you're in the market for an inexpensive 5G phone you're spoiled for choice. The latest offering may be the Honor 30 Lite (aka Youth), that will be available in China starting on July 8 at a price of CNY 1,700 ($240/€215) for the base model.













Honor 30 Lite

The phone’s 5G prowess arises from the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. With four Cortex-A76 and four A55 cores (all clocked at 2 GHz) and also a Mali-G57 MC4, this 7 nm chipset is no slouch.

The default configuration comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage, the top-specced model is 8/128 GB. The phone runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 from the box (and it goes without saying: you will find no Google services here).

On leading the Honor 30 Lite boasts a 6.5” LCD with 1080p+ resolution. It has 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate for smooth animation and instantaneous reactions. A 16 MP selfie camera is in the teardrop notch on the top edge. It may be used for face unlock or you could use the side-mounted fingerprint reader alternatively.

Around back there’s a 48MP main camera with a big 1/2” sensor and f/1.8 aperture. To its left can be an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, to its right a 2 MP depth sensor. The main cam can record 4K video with EIS and supports Super Night Mode.

The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, which is often charged at 22.5 W through the USB-C port (53% charge in 30 minutes). There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack here. Wireless connectivity features Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and two SIM slots.

Keep in mind this phone supports only NM memory cards, so you’ll lose one of many SIM slots if you decide to expand the storage later on.

You can make a reservation on vmall for the phone, sales start on July 8 (next Wednesday). The base 6/64 GB model is CNY 1,700, you can double the storage for CNY 200 more or select the top 8/128 GB version for CNY 2,200 total.

