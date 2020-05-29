Honor 30 family hits Russia – it’s first market after China

Honor launched a trio of flagships earlier this 12 months – Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, and Honor 30 Pro+. 1.5 months after the launch in China, the lineup is lastly going worldwide and the first market to get them is Russia.

However, solely the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro+ are presently obtainable – theres no point out of the Honor 30 Pro in any respect.

The Honor 30 arrives with Kirin 985 chipset, flat 6.53 show, and a 40 MP important digital camera. Only one in all its reminiscence choices is presently up for pre-order – 8/256GB. The preliminary worth is RUB39,990 – thats about $565/510 or 15% costlier than it’s in China.

The Honor 30 Pro+ is priced at RUB54,990, which is the equal of $777/700, as soon as once more, for an 8/256 GB reminiscence combo.

All the gifts Yandex is giving to Honor 30 owners
While these costs appear excessive, Honor Russia presents loads of presents – each machine comes with Honor Magic Earbuds, and a bumper case or a tripod selfie stick. Also, if a purchase order is made till June 30, you get the equal of as much as RUB10,000 in Yandex items – as much as RUB5,000 for Yandex.Eda (the Russian equal of Uber) and the identical equal for Yandex.Taxi (an area cab service).

The Russian platform additionally presents 90-day free trial of Yandex Plus and three motion pictures from KinoPoisk HD.

