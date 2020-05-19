Honor 30 and 30 Pro get a new color option

Earlier today Chinese store Vmall included a new color option to the combination of the Honor 30 and 30Pro It obtains maker converted to “Streamer Mirror ” and is lighter than the Neon Purple color that was formerly offered. It’s rather comparable to the Icelandic Frost option for the Sight30 Pro (though with much less eco-friendly).

The Honor 30 begins at CNY 3,200 equally as previously. This is for the variation with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB storage space, which you can bump as much as 256 GB for CNY 300 a lot more. Sales began at 10: 08 regional time and for you can pay the phone in 24 month installations (a minimal time interest-free deal).

Honor 30’s new “Streamer Mirror” color

The Honor 30 Pro begins at CNY 4,000 for the base variation (8/128 GB), the memory upgrade (256 GB storage space) is CNY 4,400 If you desire the much better cam and 90 Hz display of the 30 Pro+ variation, you ‘ll need to pick Black, Green orSilver For currently a minimum of the plus version does not get the new color.

Honor 30 Pro in “Streamer Mirror” color

Here’s a contrast with the old Titanium Silver color, along with Icelandic Frost on the Honor Sight30 Pro.

Honor 30 Pro’s old Titanium Silver color Honor Sight30 Pro in Icelandic Frost

By the method, you can win a authorized picture of Li Xian, the ambassador for the Honor 30 collection, if you comply with Honor’s Weibo account and repost the news of the new color.

Source (in Chinese)|Via