HONGO Portable Monitor 15 Inch Computer Gaming Monitor Full HD 1080P USB C Mini HDMI HDR Computer Display IPS Screen for Laptop PC Phone Xbox PS4 Switch, Smart Cover Stand & Screen Protector Included



Price: $149.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 16:57:43 UTC – Details)





🔘 [Travel Monitor for Laptop] 15” Portable Monitor with IPS frosted screen and full HD 1080P. Screen ratio up to 90%. Only 0.15” slim, net weight 1.25lb (case net weight 0.71lb) makes it extremely easy to carry, especial for daily travelling or on a business

🔘 [Portable Dual Monitor] It doesn’t require your device to install any drivers. Support mirror, dual screen mode and split screen mode, you can also use two portable screens to connect to your computer at the same time to achieve three-screen mode

🔘 [HDMI & USB-C Monitor Screen] You can use the USB-C connection or HDMI connection. Equipped headphone jack and micro USB port, compatible for Laptop, computer, Cell Phone, Camera, PS3 / PS4, XBOX or Nintendo Switch to play business presentations, games, videos, TV series, photos etc

🔘 [Smart Design & Durable] This monitor with non-slip silicone pad, comes with a durable portable display case with a built-in magnet to create a stand, supports the monitor firmly to prevent it from falling, also protects the portable display when not in use

🔘 [USB Type-C Portable Display] You can get 1 x HONGO 15 inch Portable Monitor, 4 x Cables(Mini HDMI to HDMI, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB-A(power supply), power adapter), 1 x Monitor Cover, 1 x User Manual. Best hi-end business gifts for your families and friends as birthday gifts/Christmas gifts