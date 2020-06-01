Hong Kong’s Tiananmen commemoration banned by police for first time in three decades

Hong Kong police on Monday banned an upcoming vigil marking the Tiananmen crackdown anniversary citing the coronavirus pandemic, the first time the gathering has been halted in three decades.

The candlelight June four vigil often attracts big crowds and is the one place on Chinese soil the place such a significant commemoration of the anniversary continues to be allowed.

Last 12 months’s gathering was particularly massive and got here only a week earlier than seven months of pro-democracy protests and clashes exploded onto town’s streets, sparked initially by a plan to permit extraditions to the authoritarian mainland.

But police rejected permission for this 12 months’s rally saying it will “constitute a major threat to the life and health of the general public”, in line with a letter of objection to organisers obtained by AFP.

Hong Kong has managed to maintain the virus largely in verify, with simply over 1,000 infections and 4 deaths. Bars, eating places, gyms and cinemas have largely reopened in current weeks.

In the final two days 5 native infections had been reported, breaking almost two weeks of zero tallies.

Organisers accused police of utilizing the virus as an excuse to ban the rally.

“I don’t see why the government finds political rallies unacceptable while it gave green lights to resumption of schools and other services ranging from catering, karaoke to swimming pools,” stated Lee Cheuk-yan, chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance which has organised each vigil since 1990.