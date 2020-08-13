Hong Kong’s RTHK Takes Down Podcast Featuring Activist Who Fled City

Hong Kong’s federal government broadcaster has actually withdrawn a political podcast from its site after being alerted that an interview with banished democracy activist Nathan Law might be in breach of an exorbitant nationwide security law troubled the city by the judgment Chinese Communist Party.

The podcast about the current choice by Hong Kong president Carrie Lam to hold off legal elections by a year, mentioning coronavirus issues, was removed from the Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) site out of “caution,” the station’s news department reported.

Law stated the choice appeared to have actually been taken after unofficial reports that he is now on a Hong Kong’s cops list of abroad suspects under the nationwide security law, which prohibits secession, subversion, collusion with foreign powers, and terrorism.

“I can only assume that they did this not because of the content of my interview, but because of my identity as a ‘wanted suspect’ under the national security law,” he stated.

He stated that even desired suspects deserve to provide media interviews, however that there has actually been no main verification of media reports that he is a desired suspect.

“The question of whether or not I really am wanted by the police hasn’t yet been confirmed,” Law composed on his Facebook page onThursday “The cops have …