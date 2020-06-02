Hong Kong’s own leaders have sacrificed its autonomy | Hong Kong

L

ast week, President Donald Trump introduced measures that would rewrite Hong Kong’s relationship with the US. The territory now seems to be on the cusp of getting its standing on the planet change extra essentially than it did with the handover from Britain in 1997.

Two weeks in the past, Beijing introduced it could legislate a brand new nationwide safety legislation and impose it on Hong Kong by decree, bypassing the town’s duly elected legislature in flagrant disregard of the “one country, two systems” association below which Hong Kong has been ruled.

In response, the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, reported to Congress below the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act that Hong Kong now not warranted therapy completely different from the remainder of China, stating: “No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China.”

Finally, final Friday, as a consequence of Pompeo’s certification, Trump introduced that he could be directing his administration “to begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment”.

As dramatic because the announcement was, Trump didn’t set out any particular measures: nothing has but modified within the US-Hong Kong relationship. As such, there’s nonetheless room for compromise, from each Beijing and Washington. However, the present atmosphere doesn’t recommend that compromise is within the air, and Trump’s assertion laid the groundwork and foreshadowed the White House’s possible subsequent steps.

Many observers have puzzled if the US won’t find yourself hurting the very folks they have been supposedly attempting to assist: the folks of Hong Kong.

Some of the potential US measures is not going to have an effect on strange Hong Kong folks or companies. Certain bilateral agreements – akin to these on extradition and mutual authorized help – between Hong Kong and the US are prone to be the primary casualties. This would finish formal cooperation between Hong Kong and US authorities in legal investigation and legislation enforcement, in addition to take away the mechanism enabling the extradition of fugitives between the US and Hong Kong. Bringing Hong Kong inside the scope of present restrictions on exports of dual-use applied sciences can also be a logical step, given Hong Kong’s proximity, geographically and politically, to China. Hong Kong has allegedly been used to evade US sanctions prior to now.

Sanctions are additionally on the playing cards for these Hong Kong and Beijing officers “directly or indirectly involved in eroding Hong Kong’s autonomy”. This might embody journey bans, and even lengthen to Treasury division sanctions over monetary transactions and belongings, and would trigger ache for chief government Carrie Lam and her ministers, however this may not have an effect on strange Hong Kongers.

However, the true problem comes with Trump’s menace to revoke Hong Kong’s standing as a separate customs and journey territory. This would imply the identical tariffs, customs controls, quarantine and inspection requirements, and visa guidelines would apply to Hong Kong as the remainder of China, and would have severe hostile penalties for Hong Kong folks and companies. Many in Hong Kong are hoping that the US doesn’t go that far. Pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai argued in the New York Times that “removing those privileges would only make Hong Kong more dependent on China”.

Perhaps probably the most profound affect of the US motion could also be that Hong Kong, within the very close to time period, would develop into globally regarded to be part-and-parcel of China, and to hold with it China’s status, for higher or worse. In the previous, Hong Kong has loved its own, separate, world status. Hong Kong authorities leaders and commerce delegations travelled the world assembly with overseas governments and advocating for Hong Kong in worldwide enterprise circles below the aegis of the “two systems” aspect of “one country, two systems”. No matter what was occurring in the remainder of China, Hong Kong stood aside.

Well, Hong Kong will stand aside now not.

It could also be pure in charge the US for this, and a few have already argued that the US measures are pushing Hong Kong nearer to Beijing. Indeed, the modifications in US coverage in the direction of Hong Kong are being pushed by the larger subject of a hardening US method in the direction of China, one of many few actually bipartisan points remaining in US politics. In this sense, Hong Kong finds itself within the unlucky place of being a pawn in an rising chilly warfare between the 2 superpowers.

However, the unhappy actuality is that Hong Kong authorities leaders have already been doing this themselves, all too willingly getting into their function as proxies for Beijing, somewhat than standing up for the folks of the town they’re alleged to symbolize. This couldn’t have been extra evident than within the final week as Lam and plenty of of her principal officers lined as much as reward the brand new nationwide safety legislation, reciting from near-identical scripts that would have been drafted by the occasion central propaganda division.

This is simply the newest instance in a long-developing pattern through which Hong Kong’s leaders have progressively ceded its autonomy to Beijing. So, ought to there be any shock when the Hong Kong they lead is lastly handled accordingly?

The actuality is that Hong Kong’s leaders have sacrificed the town’s political neutrality: that particular place Hong Kong held as part of, but on the similar time aside from, the remainder of China. The US measures are simply the primary worldwide recognition of this course of, and though they may also hasten its completion, it’s laborious to not conclude the method would have occurred in any occasion.

The solely hope for Hong Kong is that, with the arrival of extra enlightened management in Hong Kong or Beijing sooner or later, it’d sooner or later be undone.

• Antony Dapiran is the creator of City on Fire: The Fight for Hong Kong