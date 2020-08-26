Hong Kong’s new mass COVID testing scheme is free and voluntary—and some citizens are suspicious

Our objective to assist you browse the new regular is sustained by customers. To delight in limitless access to our journalism, subscribe today

Hong Kong will start universal testing for COVID-19 onSept 1, providing each of its 7.5 million homeowners a test for free in an effort to reveal concealed cases of the coronavirus. The operation comes as the Special Administrative Region of China fights a 3rd wave of coronavirus, which has actually bumped the regional infection count up from around 1,000 in July to over 4,600 since Monday.

But the scheme, which has actually been collaborated with specialists from mainland China, deals with pushback fromcitizens wary of Beijing’s involvement in the operation and skeptical of the local government Public rely on both the local and central federal government are at lowest levels, according to the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (PORI), with 25% of participants relying on Hong Kong authorities and 20% relying on authorities in Beijing.

Democratic Party councilor Ted Hui informed the Wall Street Journal that Hong Kong individuals are “deeply worried” that their DNA might be collected throughout testing and utilized by the regional authorities or Beijing for “other purposes like what has happened in Xinjiang in the concentration camps.”

