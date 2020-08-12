Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Area to Launch China’s Digital Yuan

China’s digital yuan, likewise called the digital currency electronic payment, or DCEP task, will be presented for screening at Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Area in the coming weeks, regional news company the Southern Daily reports onAug 12.

The Greater Bay Area, or GBA, is a megapolis including 9 cities consisting of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, in addition to Hong Kong, andMacau A significant monetary and tech center in Asia, the GBA has a combined population of over 69 million individuals and GDP of around $1.5 trillion.

He Xiaojun, director of the Local Financial Supervision Administration Bureau of Guangdong Province, laid out that Guangdong will play a huge function in the cross-border adoption of DCEP. He likewise kept in mind that the province will be important in incorporating with Hong Kong in regards to virtual banking. He stated:

“Guangdong will further encourage innovation, deepen business integration with Hong Kong and Macao in virtual banking and other aspects, break through data barriers, and innovate. The use of digital currency scenarios allows modern financial technology to better serve the construction and development of the entire Greater Bay Area.”

According to the main GBA site, Hong Kong is the “most open and international city” in the GBA, and hosts numerous global and trade centers. The site likewise keeps in mind that Hong Kong plays a crucial function in the advancement of the GBA while “enjoying the dual advantages” of the intergovernmental technique called “one country, two systems.”

The news comes right after China’s reserve bank apparently finished lasts of DCEP beta screening in Shenzhen recently. As reported, China desires to change the Greater Bay Area into a successful financial center including the digital yuan as a significant focus.

China’s strategies to present its reserve bank digital currency, or CBDC, in Hong Kong come amidst the continuous regional demonstrations over nationwide security law. As Cointelegraph reported in July, worldwide banking giants like Credit Suisse, HSBC, Julius Baer, and UBS were obviously evaluating their customers in Hong Kong on prospective ties to the city’s pro-democracy motion.