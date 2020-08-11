Hong Kong’s Embattled Apple Daily Vows to Keep Up Fight For Freedom

A pro-democracy paper robbed by Hong Kong’s recently recognized nationwide security cops promised defiance on in the face of a growing crackdown on dissent in the city as its creator Jimmy Lai was questioned by cops following his arrest for “fraud” and “colluding with foreign powers.”

“The Apple Daily will maintain the fight!” its front-page heading read, as readers lined up to purchase copies of the paper to reveal assistance from the early hours of the early morning, triggering the paper to enhance its print run to 550,000 copies from its typical 70,000 to stay up to date with need.

And Tsang Chi- ho, who when hosted the prohibited satirical news program Headliner, left his column in the Apple Dail y blank save for one line in English: “You can’t kill us all.”

Some readers bulk-bought the paper and left copies of it on the street for passers-by to check out totally free of charge, while thousands saw a live video stream of the paper’s print operate on Facebook.

An worker at a corner store equipping the paper on stated individuals desired to make a declaration about press freedom.

“We don’t just want one kind of newspaper in Hong Kong,” the worker stated. “This is our freedom of the press that’s at stake.”

A passer-by informed RFA they didn’t acknowledge their city anymore.

“The political suppression of dissent and an …