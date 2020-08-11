Hong Kong’s Apple Daily vows to fight on after owner arrested By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters An staff member checks the print quality of copies of the Apple Daily paper, released by Next Media Ltd, with a heading “Apple Daily will fight on” at the business’s printing center, in Hong Kong



By Yoyo Chow

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Apple (NASDAQ:-RRB- Daily tabloid reacted with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a brand-new nationwide security law enforced by Beijing, appealing to fight on in a front-page heading over a picture of Lai in handcuffs.

Readers queued from the early hours to get copies of the pro-democracy tabloid a day after cops robbed its workplaces and took Lai into detention, the highest-profile arrest under the nationwide security law.

“Apple Daily must fight on”, the front-page heading read, amidst worries the brand-new law wears down media flexibilities in the semi-autonomous area.

“The prayers and encouragement of many readers and writers make us believe that as long as there are readers, there will be writers, and that Apple Daily shall certainly fight on.”

More than 500,000 copies were printed, compared to the typical 100,000, the paper stated on its site.

Mainland- born Lai, who was smuggled into Hong Kong on a fishing boat when he was a destitute 12- year-old, is among …