Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s five-nation tour of Europe was billed as an appeal offensive to court secret Western countries in the middle of a deepening China- U.S. standoff, however the journey was dogged by Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang and other concerns that have straining Beijing’s ties with Washington.

Against the background of street demonstrations outside joining banished Hong Kong democracy activists and the Uyghur diaspora, Wang’s last stop, in Berlin, likewise included conflict with German equivalent Heiko Maas over Chinese internment camps in Xinjiang and the oppressive nationwide security law it troubled Hong Kong.

Germany’s leading diplomat advised China to enable a UN objective to examine the internment camps holding Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and required the withdrawal of the nationwide security law in Hong Kong that has actually resulted in the arrests of leading pro-democracy figures, German media reported.

“We would very much welcome it if China granted an independent UN observer mission access to the camps,” stated Maas, including that he had actually kept in mind a “willingness to do so” on China’s part, Germany’s worldwide broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) reported.

Authorities in the XUAR are thought to have actually held up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a huge network of internment …