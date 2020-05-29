Hong Kong: What is the BNO and what does the UK move mean?

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Around 300,000 in Hong Kong maintain a British National (Overseas) passport





The UK has mentioned it is contemplating extra rights for holders of a particular passport issued to some folks in Hong Kong.

The territory, which was a British colony, was handed again to China in 1997. Anyone born earlier than then is eligible to use for a British National (Overseas) passport, referred to as a BNO.

If China implements a controversial proposed safety legislation, folks holding the BNO, might get a “path to citizenship”, the UK mentioned.

What is the BNO and who has one?

The BNO passport is primarily a journey doc that does not carry citizenship rights with it – though you’re entitled to some consular help exterior of Hong Kong and China with it.

It was issued to folks in Hong Kong by the UK earlier than Hong Kong was handed over to China.

Around 300,000 folks at the moment maintain a BNO passport, permitting them to go to the UK visa-free for six months. An estimated 2.9 million individuals are eligible for a BNO passport, mentioned the British Consulate General in Hong Kong.

Though it provides the passport holder the proper to stay in the UK for as much as six months, it does not mechanically enable them to reside or work there. They additionally aren’t allowed to entry public funds, together with issues like authorities advantages.

BNO holders can’t move this standing on to their kids.

What is the UK proposing – and why?

China on Thursday formally accepted a plan to impose controversial nationwide safety laws in Hong Kong. It might go into impact as early as the finish of June.

Hong Kong was handed again to China, on plenty of situations. These embrace the area’s excessive degree of autonomy and sustaining sure rights like freedom of speech that don’t exist in mainland China.

But this new plan, if put into legislation, would make it against the law to undermine Beijing’s authority in Hong Kong, and many are involved it might finish Hong Kong’s distinctive standing.

The move triggered a wave of criticism round the world, with many – together with Chris Patten, the final governor of Hong Kong – urging the UK to face up for the territory.

Image caption



Under present guidelines, BNO holders are allowed to remain for six months





Later on Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab mentioned the nation would move to scrap the six-month keep restrict for BNO holders if China goes on to formally implement the legislation.

Mr Raab mentioned that BNO passport holders can be allowed to “apply to work and study for extendable periods of 12 months and that will itself provide a pathway to future citizenship”.

What distinction might it make?

As a manner to assist folks in Hong Kong who would fairly not keep there if the new safety legal guidelines are carried out, it would show extra symbolic.

For starters solely a small share of individuals in Hong Kong at the moment have a BNO.

But additionally, the individuals who the safety legal guidelines are aimed toward – the younger anti-mainland protesters who’ve been entering into violent confrontations with police for months – should not more likely to be eligible for the BNO due to their age.

Additionally, although the BNO provides the passport holder the proper to go to the UK for as much as a yr probably, it is not clear what different advantages the extension may deliver, or if the UK would make it any simpler administratively for these already in the nation to use for work or examine.

On social media, some Hong Kongers dismissed it as a gesture that amounted to little greater than a 12-month vacationer visa.

Effectively, it signifies that those that come to remain in the UK for a yr, and who’ve the funds to have the ability to lengthen this sufficient, might ultimately be eligible to use for citizenship.

It cuts out a few of the administrative hoops BNO holders would have needed to bounce by way of earlier than this move in the event that they wished this path.

How has China reacted?

China has firmly opposed the move by the UK, saying it is a violation of the handover settlement that stipulates BNO passport holders don’t take pleasure in UK residency.

China has repeatedly warned Britain to remain out of its affairs in Hong Kong.

The Chinese ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming had beforehand accused some British politicians of viewing Hong Kong “as part of the British empire”.