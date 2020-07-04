Hong Kong was once a home for Beijing critics. Now they might not even be safe at the airport

Now he says he wouldn’t even transfer through Hong Kong airport for concern with being arrested under the city’s new national security law.

That’s because the legislation, which arrived to effect late Tuesday, doesn’t only clamp down on freedoms at home. It also puts foreign citizens who criticize the Chinese government any place in the world at danger of jail if they even set foot in the city — even if they are only transiting through the airport.

“It’s really concerning and terrifying, not just for residents in Hong Kong but anyone who cares about human rights in Hong Kong and human rights in China, in general,” said Badiucao from his home in Melbourne, Australia.

For decades — first under British colonial rule after which after its handover to China — Hong Kong has offered legal protection from the mainland Communist Party. Chinese dissents, Western academics and worldwide non-governmental companies used Hong Kong as a safe space to generally meet, organize and criticize Beijing, mostly without consequence.

Whether it can continue steadily to serve that function has become in doubt.

“There are crimes covered by this law which are purely about speech and so there is a chance that your speech outside of the country will then expose you to risk should you enter the jurisdictions,” said Jeremy Daum, senior fellow at the Yale Law Paul Tsai Center.

“Hong Kong used to be a safe space. It’s no longer a safe space.”

Section 38

On Wednesday, Hong Kong’s top official, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, defended the new law, describing it as a “crucial step to ending chaos and violence that has occurred over the past few months” in the city.

The legislation was introduced by the central Chinese government in reaction to pro-democracy demonstrations that rocked Hong kong last year. Beijing saw the protests as a direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party, and blamed them on “foreign forces.”

The law introduces four new crimes: secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with a foreign country, which carry maximum sentences of life in prison.

Its primarily focus is on stopping local dissent. Yet section 38 has caught the eye of legal experts globally.

“This law shall apply to offenses under this law committed against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from outside the region by a person who is not a permanent resident of the region,” is the unofficial translation of section 38 by state-run news agency Xinhua.

In short, even folks who are not Chinese citizens and live beyond Hong Kong can fall foul of the new legislation.

Mainland China has a similar law, section 8 of the criminal code, however it can only apply if the crime is punishable in both China and the foreign country — meaning speaking out against the Communist Party likely would not be covered.

But section 38 of the Hong Kong national security law has no such exception. The act committed abroad only has to be considered a crime in Hong Kong.

The law isn’t retroactive, meaning anything said or done before July 1, 2020, won’t be taken into account. But for artists like Badiucao, who doesn’t have intention of stopping criticizing governments in his work, or displaying previous art that was political, the law could apply when he sets foot inside Hong Kong — even though he could be now an Australian citizen.

Dissidents aren’t the only folks who are worried, either, as Western academics could be rethinking their go Hong Kong. Maggie Lewis, a professional in contemporary Chinese law at Seton Hall University, said she’d now consider the risk differently each and every time she traveled the city.

“If you aren’t thinking through what you did outside Hong Kong before you enter Hong Kong, I don’t think you’re going through the necessary thought process to be careful,” she said.

Marco Rubio, a US Republican senator and frequent critic of China, went a step further on Wednesday, warning People in america against visiting the city. “Anyone American who now travels to #HongKong for business or pleasure is out of their minds,” that he posted on Twitter

Chilling effect

Hong Kong has long been home to events that could never be held in mainland China, including the annual commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

But even before the new legislation, critics of the Chinese government had found it difficult to produce their voices heard in the city. In October 2018, a Financial Times journalist’s working visa was controversially refused after that he helped organize a talk to the leader of a pro-independence group.

Now, under the new security law, experts fear such moves could increase — particularly if staunch critics of the Communist Party feel they can’t reunite.

Zhou Fengsuo, a survivor of the Tiananmen Square massacre and president of Humanitarian China, previously attended Hong Kong’s June 4 memorial. He also took part in the Umbrella Revolution in 2014, when pro-democracy protesters took over the city’s streets for months.

Now he feels it is likely no more safe to go back, despite being a US citizen — and he is worried that in future, the Tiananmen Square memorial will no longer be viable.

Yale’s Daum said section 38 of the law was designed, in particular, to focus on academics, NGOs and international dissidents who had used Hong Kong as a way in to China.

“You can see throughout the law that the concern is that Hong Kong is being used as a beachhead to post a security risk to the mainland,” that he said.

Zhou agreed: “I believe most dissidents and artists, academics will be reluctant to go to Hong Kong, our of justifiable fear from the national security law.”

Blurred red line

Many law experts and dissidents agree it remains unclear how worried critics traveling through Hong Kong should be, or just how the Chinese government intends to use the law.

As with much of Beijing’s national security legislation, the Hong Kong law is written broadly enough that it can be used as required by the Communist Party leadership.

Seton Hall’s Lewis said the Chinese government might quickly use it to arrest a few big names, scaring smaller players into submission, or quietly keep it in reserve.

“It is another arrow in Beijing’s quiver to arrest people that Beijing has determined as breaking the law and that law is construed broadly,” Lewis said.

Badiucao said the vague wording of the law was a deliberate move by the Chinese government.

“When you don’t know where the red line is … they can expand their power as they wish,” that he said.