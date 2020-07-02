Hong Kong: US passes sanctions as world condemns new law

Image copyright

A girl hit with pepper spray throughout protests in Hong Kong on Wednesday





The US House of Representatives has accepted new Hong Kong-related sanctions, after Beijing imposed a safety law that was condemned by nations across the world.

The measure, which was handed unanimously, penalises banks that do enterprise with Chinese officers.

It should be accepted by the Senate earlier than going to President Trump.

Critics say China’s law ends freedoms that had been assured for 50 years when British rule led to 1997.

“The law is a brutal, sweeping crackdown against the people of Hong Kong, intended to destroy the freedoms they were promised,” stated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated the passing of the law was a “clear and serious breach” of the 1985 Sino-British joint declaration.

Under this declaration, Hong Kong was handed again to China in 1997, with sure freedoms assured for at the least 50 years below the “one country, two systems” settlement.

Why individuals are fearful of Hong Kong’s new law

UK asylum for ex-consulate employee ‘tortured in China’

China stated the safety law was essential to cease the kind of protests seen in Hong Kong throughout a lot of 2019.

And regardless of condemnation within the West, greater than 50 nations, led by Cuba, supported China on the UN this week.

Hundreds have been arrested as Hong Kong's nationwide safety law kicks in

What does the US law say?

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act imposes sanctions on banks that do enterprise with Chinese officers who’re concerned in cracking down on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Ms Pelosi stated the law was an “urgently needed response to [China’s passing] of its so-called ‘national security’ law… which is purpose built to dismantle democratic freedoms in Hong Kong”.

What if the US removes Hong Kong’s particular standing?

US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officers

Before the invoice was signed, the US had already started eliminating Hong Kong’s particular standing – halting defence exports and limiting the territory’s entry to high-technology merchandise.

Last yr, the US had additionally signed into law the Human Rights and Democracy Act, supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

What produce other nations stated?

The UK stated it’ll provide as much as three million Hong Kong residents the possibility to settle there and in the end apply for full British citizenship.

Australia can also be “actively considering” providing protected haven to Hong Kong residents – with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying there have been proposals that may “soon be considered by cabinet”.

Dominic Raab says China is 'in clear and critical breach' of the Joint Declaration

Japan was among the many different nations that spoke out towards the law, calling it “regrettable”.

“It will undermine trust for the principle of ‘one country, two systems'” stated Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

European Council President Charles Michel stated it “deplored” the law – including that it had a “detrimental effect on the independence of the judiciary and rule of law”.

And Canada modified its travel advice to Hong Kong, saying the new law “increased the risk of arbitrary detention on national security grounds and possible extradition to mainland China”.

Yesterday, a senior Chinese official slammed overseas critics, saying Hong Kong’s affairs had been “none of your business”.

Have all nations been important?

No. At the United Nations this week, Cuba – on behalf of 53 nations – welcomed the law.

Speaking on the 44th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, it stated: “Non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign states is an essential principle enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

“We consider each nation has the suitable to safeguard its nationwide safety by means of laws, and commend related steps taken for this goal.”

How has the new law been used so far?

Image copyright

Twitter Image caption



A police flag warning protesters towards the new law





Just hours after the law was handed, Hong Kong police made their first arrests.

Ten individuals had been accused of violating the new law, together with a person with a pro-independence flag. About 360 others had been detained at a banned rally.

Under the new law, inciting hatred of China’s central authorities and Hong Kong’s regional authorities are offences.

Acts together with damaging public transport amenities – which frequently occurred through the 2019 protests – might be thought-about terrorism.