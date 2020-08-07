Hong Kong: US imposes sanctions on chief executive Carrie Lam

The US Treasury has actually enforced sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, and 10 other leading authorities from Hong Kong and mainland China.

The sanctions were utilized to target those weakening Hong Kong’s autonomy, stated Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong,” Mr Mnuchin included.

The relocation comes weeks after China enforced a questionable nationwide security law on Hong Kong, which critics state threatened its liberties.

US-China stress continue to intensify – just a few hours earlier, the Trump administration transferred to prohibit US deals with the Chinese owners of the WeChat and TikTok apps.

Among those approved are Hong Kong’s cops commissioner and a number of political secretaries.

Profile: Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of Hong Kong

The US Treasury straight implicated Ms Lam of “implementing Beijing’s policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes”.

“In 2019, Lam pushed for an update to Hong Kong’s extradition arrangements to allow for extradition to the mainland, setting off a series of massive opposition demonstrations in Hong Kong,” the US Treasury included …