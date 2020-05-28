Hong Kong: US and allies defend ‘bastion of freedom’

Image copyright

The legislation has sparked a brand new wave of anti-mainland protest





The US, UK, Australia and Canada have issued recent condemnation of Beijing’s new safety legislation for Hong Kong, which they are saying has “flourished as a bastion of freedom”.

They say the worldwide group has a “significant and long-standing stake” in its prosperity and stability.

China’s transfer to impose the brand new legislation throughout a world pandemic risked undermining belief in governments and worldwide co-operation, they stated.

China has rejected international criticism.

The legislation – permitted by China’s parliament on Thursday – has already sparked a brand new wave of anti-mainland protest in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated developments in Hong Kong meant it may now not be thought of to have “a high degree of autonomy” from mainland China.

This may result in Hong Kong being handled the identical as mainland China beneath US legislation, which might have main implications for its commerce hub standing.

The UK on Thursday stated visa rights for 300,000 abroad UK residents in Hong Kong could be prolonged right into a “pathway to future citizenship” if China didn’t droop its safety legislation plans.

What is within the new assertion?

Direct imposition of the safety legislation by Beijing slightly than by means of Hong Kong’s personal establishments would “curtail the Hong Kong people’s liberties” and “dramatically erode Hong Kong’s autonomy and the system that made it so prosperous”, the assertion says.

It would additionally battle with China’s worldwide obligations inside the Sino-British declaration, beneath which Hong Kong was returned to China, and would each undermine the “one country, two systems” precept and “raise the prospect of prosecution in Hong Kong for political crimes”.

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption Dominic Raab says he’s “deeply troubled” by China’s actions in Hong Kong

The allies additionally say they’re “deeply concerned” that the brand new legislation will deepen divisions in Hong Kong, which has seen repeated waves of protests and clashes over the territory’s relationship with the mainland.

“Rebuilding trust across Hong Kong society by allowing the people of Hong Kong to enjoy the rights and freedoms they were promised can be the only way back from the tensions and unrest that the territory has seen over the last year,” the assertion says.

The US and its allies urge China to work with Hong Kong’s authorities and individuals to discover a “mutually acceptable accommodation”.

In different response, Japan stated Hong Kong was an “extremely important partner” and that democracy and stability there have to be maintained.

What is the legislation about?

China’s parliament has backed the safety laws, which might make it a criminal offense to undermine Beijing’s authority in Hong Kong.

The decision – which now passes to China’s senior management – may additionally see China putting in its personal safety businesses within the area for the primary time.

Full particulars about precisely what behaviour will likely be outlawed beneath the brand new safety legislation aren’t but clear. It is because of be enacted earlier than September.

President Xi Jinping and different senior figures applauded when the safety legislation was handed





However it’s anticipated to criminalise:

secession – breaking away from the nation

subversion – undermining the facility or authority of the central authorities

terrorism – utilizing violence or intimidation towards individuals

actions by international forces that intrude in Hong Kong

Experts say they concern the legislation may see individuals punished for criticising Beijing – as occurs in mainland China. For instance, Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo was jailed for 11 years for subversion after he co-authored a doc calling for political reform.

China’s international ministry in Hong Kong stated it “firmly opposed and refuted” Mr Pompeo’s assertion that Hong Kong had misplaced its autonomy and urged the US to “immediately stop meddling” in China’s inner affairs.

It described US criticism of the brand new draft legislation as “utterly imperious, unreasonable and shameless”.

Hong Kong’s chief Carrie Lam has denied that the legislation would curtail the rights of Hong Kongers and stated it was a “responsible” transfer to guard the law-abiding majority.

What is going on in Hong Kong?

Clashes broke out on Wednesday as Hong Kong’s parliament debated a distinct proposed legislation, which might make it a criminal offense to disrespect the Chinese nationwide anthem. Hundreds of individuals had been arrested in protests over that and the safety legislation.

Security remained excessive on Thursday, as a tense debate within the Legislative Council continued.

At least two pro-democracy legislators had been ejected from the council on Thursday. One lawmaker, Ted Hui, threw rotten vegetation on to the ground of the chamber, saying it symbolised the decay of Hong Kong’s political system.

“I want the speaker to feel what is meant by rotten,” he stated.

The speaker deemed the package deal to be an “unknown dangerous object”, and known as police and hearth crews.

Firefighters verify the Legislative Council chamber after a lawmaker threw foul-smelling vegetation on to the ground





Why is China doing this?

Hong Kong was handed again to China from British management in 1997, however beneath a singular settlement – a mini-constitution known as the Basic Law and a so-called “one country, two systems” precept.

They are supposed to guard sure freedoms for Hong Kong: freedom of meeting and speech, an impartial judiciary and some democratic rights – freedoms that no different half of mainland China has.

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption Police arrested dozens of individuals in Causeway Bay on Wednesday

Under the identical settlement, Hong Kong needed to enact its personal nationwide safety legislation – this was set out in Article 23 of the Basic Law.

But its unpopularity meant it has by no means been finished – the federal government tried in 2003 however needed to again down after protests.

Then, final 12 months, protests over an extradition legislation turned violent and developed right into a broader anti-China and pro-democracy motion.

China is eager to keep away from a repeat of that unrest.