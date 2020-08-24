Hong Kong tour company moves online to survive pandemic By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Paul Chan, tour guide and CEO of Walk in Hong Kong, and Charles Lai, designer, speak throughout a live streamed virtual tour, following the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out in Hong Kong



2/5

By Carol Mang and Yoyo Chow

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong tourist company has actually moved its walking trips online to reach a travel-starved audience not able to check out brand-new locations due to coronavirus constraints.

The company, Walk in Hong Kong, runs complimentary online trips in Cantonese concentrated on regional history and culture, with assistance from federal government aids and personal contributions. While reservations for its routine in-person trips generally took a week to fill, one current virtual tour filled 70 areas over night.

It now prepares to run such trips in English for an abroad audience on a long-term basis. It anticipates to begin charging around HK$ 100 ($ 13) per individual from next month.

The trips are shot with a phone and a gimbal and are interactive, with professional visitors such as designers readily available to response concerns. Eight individuals are operating in 2 groups, one on the ground, the other connecting with the audience from a studio in between tour stops.

“We are thinking of turning it into a program that appeals to abroad visitors, for …