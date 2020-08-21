Hong Kong to take action against US ‘Made in China’ label demand

Hong Kong will officially challenge a US demand that it alters the method it identifies its exports as the city comes to grips with the worldwide fallout from Beijing’s imposition of a hard nationwide security law on the area.

The area’s federal government stated that new US rules— which need that items exported from Hong Kong to the US are identified “Made in China”– breached World Trade Organization guidelines which it “will take action” as an outcome.

Through the WTO conflict settlement system, members normally look for to willpower problems through bilateral assessments. If these stop working, conflicts continue to a panel.

“US’s new rule on origin marking of Hong Kong products disregards Hong Kong’s status as a separate WTO member and violates WTO rules,” a representative for Hong Kong’s commerce and financial advancement bureau stated in this week.

The debate over the US guidelines highlights the issue dealing with the Hong Kong federal government, which requires to support the security legislation or threat looking disloyalto Beijing But it is likewise eager to preserve its image as a vibrant monetary and worldwide export center.

Hong Kong has actually currently been struck by a trade war in between China and the US, which has actually led to the imposition of tariffs, since the bulk of its exports streaming to the US …