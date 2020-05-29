Hong Kong: the end of one country, two systems? | News

China’s parliament has rubber-stamped a controversial nationwide safety regulation that’s anticipated to be imposed on Hong Kong. The transfer follows a yr of violent protests in Hong Kong and is unprecedented in its scope since the territory was handed over to China from the UK in 1997. Pro-democracy demonstrators worry the laws will deliver the semi-autonomous territory additional underneath Beijing’s management.

The journalist Verna Yu has been reporting for the Guardian in Hong Kong and describes to Rachel Humphreys the shock and despondency of Hongkongers as the new legal guidelines had been introduced per week in the past. Lily Kuo, the Guardian’s Beijing bureau chief, appears at why China has determined to press forward with this laws – simply as the Chinese authorities is determined to recuperate from the coronavirus disaster and the worldwide group is occupied with its personal battle with the virus.