Authorities in Hong Kong are targeting the Liberal Studies program in the city’s schools, and look most likely to utilize it to “brainwash” trainees into unquestioning patriotism and commitment to the judgment Chinese Communist Party, trainees and teachers stated on Friday.

The Education Breakthrough and Progressive Teachers’ Alliance contacted the city’s education bureau to reveal the requirements utilized in a current round of textbook revisions, which has actually seen the names of opposition groups and recommendations to the separation of powers expunged from books and mentor products.

“The space between the political red lines in the field of education is going to get smaller and smaller,” Education Breakthrough spokesperson Isaac Cheng informed press reporters. “Whenever a major event occurs and is subject to a crackdown by the [Chinese] government, booksellers will withdraw [books] and revise them to a version that is closer to the government’s view.”

“Liberal Studies textbooks in future will be nothing but a paean to the [Hong Kong] and Chinese governments,” he stated.

The group stated there are numerous examples of the phrasing of books being altered to much better show the main celebration line from Beijing, pointing out modifications to the description of ecological contamination in mainland China as one example.

