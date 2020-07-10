Hong Kong suspends plans for school reopening weeks after relaxing coronavirus lockdown restrictions

EXCLUSIVE: CHINESE VIROLOGIST ACCUSES BEIJING OF CORONAVIRUS COVER-UP, FLEES HONG KONG: ‘I KNOW HOW THEY TREAT WHISTLEBLOWERS’

Over the final week, there have been 123 new circumstances of COVID-19 recorded, 65 of which have been attributed to native transmission, however well being officers are nonetheless grappling with the origins of nearly all of new circumstances.

The area’s Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung instructed reporters his division was making an attempt to “stability the security of the scholars in addition to the academic wants of the scholars.”

Schools have largely been closed since February after college students shifted to on-line and distant studying firstly of the pandemic, however reopened with tighter restrictions, like obligatory masks for lecturers and college students in May.

Exceptions to the school closures shall be made to permit some college students to proceed with exams in particular person in the event that they adhere to masks mandates and social distancing restrictions, Yeung stated.

Hong Kong has reported 1,365 circumstances with seven deaths because the pandemic started.

Government officers additionally tightened up restrictions on tentative reopenings within the area, permitting eating places to function at 60 p.c seating capability with a most of eight folks per desk, whereas bars and nightclubs are solely permitted to have as much as 4 folks per desk.

Fitness facilities and karaoke bars shall be restricted to eight patrons at any given time.

“As society needs to resume some economic and social activities to a limited extent, it is inevitable that new local cases will appear,” Sophia Chan, the secretary for meals and well being, stated on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.