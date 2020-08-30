Hong Kong survey shows support grows for pro-democracy goals, 44% back protest movement By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Anti- nationwide security law protesters march at the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong



(Reuters) – A growing bulk of individuals in Hong Kong support the pro-democracy movement’s goals after China presented a nationwide security law for the city, however support for the protest movement was a smaller sized 44%, a survey carried out for Reuters revealed.

Demonstrations have actually been far less and smaller sized than the mass demonstrations that rocked the Chinese- ruled city in the 2nd half of 2019, mostly due to the fact that of coronavirus-related limitations on events and the effect of the sweeping brand-new law, experts state.

The survey taken by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (HKPORI) was the very first because the law was passed in the Asian monetary centre on June 30.

It discovered almost 60% of individuals were opposed to the security law, up from about 57% in HKPORI’s previous survey in June, when few of the information were understood. (GRAPHIC: How much do you support or oppose Beijing’s transfer to execute nationwide security legislation in Hong Kong? – https://graphics.reuters.com/HONGKONG-PROTESTS/nmovaqqxlva/chart.png)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s workplace and China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, which …