Hong Kong students arrested under national security law

Four students have actually been arrested in Hong Kong in the very first authorities operation to implement China’s brand-new national security law for the area.

The 4 were apprehended for “inciting secession” on social networks after the brand-new law started on 1 July, authorities stated.

A pro-independence group stated those arrested included its previous leader, Tony Chung.

Beijing’s questionable brand-new law criminalises subversion, secession and collusion with foreign forces.

Previous arrests under the brand-new law have actually been produced mottos and banners at demonstrations.

Critics state China’s brand-new law deteriorates Hong Kong’s liberties. But Beijing has actually dismissed the criticism, stating that the law is essential to stop the kind of pro-democracy demonstrations seen in Hong Kong throughout much of 2019.

What do we understand about the arrests?

Three males and a female aged in between 16 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of arranging and prompting secession, authorities stated.

“Our sources and examination reveal that the group just recently revealed on social networks to establish [sic] an organisation that promotes Hong Kong self-reliance,” stated Li Kwai- wah from the brand-new national security system inside Hong Kong authorities.

Computers, phones and files were likewise taken, he stated.

The students were previous members of or had links to Studentlocalism, a pro-independence youth group. It was dissolved in June prior to the brand-new security law entered force and stated it would continue to project from abroad.

But Mr Li stated abroad activity might still be prosecuted.

“If anyone who tells others that he advocates violating the national security law from abroad, even he does that from overseas, we have the jurisdiction to investigate these kind of cases,” he stated.

Photos published on social networks revealed Mr Chung being led away in handcuffs in the district of Yuen Long.

Studentlocalism stated Mr Chung was apprehended at about 20: 50 regional time (12: 50 GMT). Police officers likewise removed products in numerous bags, the group stated.

Prominent rights activist Joshua Wong stated Mr Chung had actually been followed by authorities for numerous days. He stated Mr Chung had actually been arrested for composing a Facebook post on “China’s nationalism” and declared that the detainees’ phones had actually been hacked soon after their arrest.

“Tonight’s arrest will clearly send a chilling effect on HK online speech,” Mr Wong tweeted.

What is the brand-new security law?

It is comprehensive, making prompting hatred of China’s main federal government and Hong Kong’s local federal government unlawful

Allows for closed-door trials, wire-tapping of suspects and the capacity for suspects to be tried out the mainland

A large range of acts, consisting of harmful public transportation centers, can be thought about terrorism

Internet suppliers may need to turn over information if asked for by authorities

What has been the response to the law?

Authorities in both Hong Kong and mainland China firmly insist the security law will not impact flexibility of speech and is required to stop succeeding waves of discontent in the city.

But critics state it weakens the liberties that set Hong Kong apart from the rest of China and assisted specify its character.

The UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have actually all suspended extradition treaties with Hong Kong considering that the brand-new law was enacted. Meanwhile the United States has actually chosen to rescind Hong Kong’s unique trading opportunities.

In current years, Hong Kong has actually seen a series of demonstrations requiring more rights. In 2019, rallies over a now-scrapped costs allowing extraditions to the mainland turned violent and sustained a broad pro-democracy motion.