Image copyright

Getty Images

Since China imposed a draconian National Security law on Hong Kong, a lot of social gathering chatter in this protest-minded city has been about personal exit strategies. For up to three million Hongkongers, the exit could can be found in the form of a British National (Overseas) passport. Will they really leave – and what of those left out?

Michael and Serena decided to leave Hong Kong for good and settle in the united kingdom, a country they have never set foot in.

The couple have British National (Overseas) – or BNO – passports, which were issued to Hong Kong residents that registered before the city was handed back to China on July 1997.

Essentially a travel document with rights for a few consular assistance, its usefulness seemed restricted to many for anything but easier access to great britain and European travel. Some people went for it anyway. Why maybe not, went the thinking for most Hongkongers.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Hong Kong was engulfed by increasingly violent protests this past year





Michael and Serena are typically the embodiment of the comfortable wealth common inside Hong Kong: well-travelled having a 13-year-old girl, they are both center managers inside a bank and bought a smooth many years back. It will be a lot to give up.

They say that Hong Kong is becoming unrecognisable inside the handling from the months-long protests triggered by legislation which suggested to allow remise to where you live now China. What the pair saw was obviously a government which often did not tune in to the people, and police force that will showed tiny restraint.

Their daughter have been deeply afflicted with the protests, even though the loved ones did not get involved because the pair work at a new Chinese financial institution, where a worker was dismissed for protesting.

“She has been very angry and upset. She kept asking why the authorities could treat us like that?” Serena said, incorporating that their particular daughter experienced told these people she wished to study overseas.

The questionable national security law, which often took impact last week, was your last hay.

“The articles of the national security law are outrageous,” stated Michael. Serena said the lady did not consider Beijing’s statements that the which law might only focus on “a tiny number of people”.

Media record is unsupported on your device Media caption PM Boris Johnson according to the new regulation “violates Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy”

The UK today wants to offer you BNO passport holders passports rights right after six a lot of stay, quarrelling that China has breached the Sino-British Joint Declaration by enactment the nationwide security regulation, which violates the city’s high amount of autonomy and infringes typically the civil protections of Hong Kong inhabitants.

Michael and Serena’s initial plan would only deliver their girl to study overseas, but now shifting to the UNITED KINGDOM as a family members has become their particular first choice. Last November, these people renewed their particular long-expired BNO passports, convinced that it could come to be useful – a hedge against an uncertain future.

“I thought the UK would only offer citizenship to BNO passport holders as a last resort. I didn’t think it would happen so soon, but all of a sudden great changes are happening,” Michael said.

In the week since China announced the new security law, the story of Michael and Serena has become more common.

The people without BNO passports

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



BNO passports were issued to people who registered before the former British colony was handed back to China





Currently, there are about 350,000 BNO passport holders in Hong Kong, and the UK government estimates that there are about 2.9 million BNOs in total.

Hong Kong residents born after the 1997 handover are not eligible for the BNO passport – and those who did not apply for one before the handover are not allowed to do so now.

Helen was born in 1997 before the handover, but her parents did not apply for a BNO passport for her because she was a baby.

“I am not sure if I want to go. But this is my right. Compared to the UK, I like Hong Kong more. But I should have had a BNO passport,” she said, admitting that she blamed her parents a little for not applying for one for her back then.

Helen’s mother has asked her for help to renew her BNO passport, which her mother describes as a “protection charm” in case things go further downhill in Hong Kong.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



About 350,000 Hong Kong residents are BNO passport holders as of February





It is difficult to gauge the number of Hong Kong residents who will take up the UK’s offer at this moment – but interest is running high, especially after the UK’s announcement on July 1. On that day, Mr Raab told the House of Commons: “We will not look the other way on Hong Kong, and we will not duck our historic responsibilities to its people.”

Ben Yu, who works for an immigration consultancy in the UK, said: “My Hong Kong-based colleague receives 30 to 40 messages on Facebook every day. His WhatsApp has received hundreds of messages asking about moving to the UK by all routes, including BNOs and other visas. The messages come in 24/7 non-stop since then.”

The number of BNO renewals appears to be driven by political upheavals in Hong Kong. In 2018, about 170,000 BNO passports were in circulation. The next year, the number jumped to more than 310,000.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Many Hong Kong residents are worried the new security law means the ‘one country, two systems’ principle no longer exists

During the colonial days, Hong Kong was always described as a borrowed place on borrowed time – and it is no stranger to waves of emigration. Between 1984 and 1997, between about 20,000 and 66,000 people left the city every year.

The imminent wave of emigration will also likely look different to those in the past. “A lot of them returned to Hong Kong either before 1997 or after 1997, when they had seized their safety outlets when they had got their foreign passports, when they saw that the political nightmare had not occurred as predicted,” said Professor Ming Sing, who teaches politics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. “For the current wave, should it happen, I guess we will see a higher proportion of them is going to be a one-way ticket,” he said.

“A lot of them see that the legislation of the national security law which has been imposed from the top is not only draconian in nature, but it also reflects Beijing reneging on its promise. Not only its failure to protect Hong Kong’s freedoms under the Joint Declaration and under the Basic Law,” he said, adding that he thinks more young people, many of them are protesters, will exit Hong Kong.

What comes next?

In the city of 7.5 million, about 800,000 people have British, Australian, Canadian, or American passports – including expats.

Beijing has expressed anger over the UK’s plan to offer citizenship to BNO passport holders in Hong Kong. China’s Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming said on Monday the move constitutes “gross interference in China’s internal affairs”

“No one should underestimate the firm determination of China to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy also said in a statement all “Chinese compatriots residing in Hong Kong are Chinese nationals”.

In an earlier interview with ITV, Mr Raab said there is little the UK could do if China doesn’t allow Hong Kong residents to come to the UK.

“It is hard to predict what consequences Beijing has in mind. Probably more diplomatic ones in the form of a counter-measure, which does not necessarily need to be in the same form but should not be disproportionate,” said Simon Young, a legal scholar at the University of Hong Kong.

Benedict Rogers, co:founder and chair regarding advocacy group Hong Kong Watch, described the BNO offer as “generous, courageous and welcome”.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hong Kongers with British passports are divided over whether to leave the country

But the rescue element should be a last resort, Mr Rogers said. “We should be working to ensure the conditions are met whereby HongKongers can continue their way of life, with the freedoms they were promised, without having to flee their homes. But the reality is that now, for some, it is already too late and they will need a place of sanctuary.”

Michael and Serena are making preparations for a new life inside great britain, yet they did not succeed at convincing their older son, who is turning 18 soon, to leave with them. He will live with his grandparents after the rest of the family has moved.

“My son says he doesn’t want to leave Hong Kong, because he thinks Hong Kong belongs to him,” Serena stated.

Some names happen to be changed.