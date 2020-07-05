Hong Kong security law: Pro-democracy books pulled from libraries

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



There have already been protests against the new law in Hong Kong, despite fears of stiff punishments





Books by pro-democracy figures have been removed from public libraries in Hong Kong in the wake of a controversial new security law.

The works will be reviewed to see if they violate the new law, the authority which runs the libraries said.

The legislation targets secession, subversion and terrorism with punishments of up to life in prison.

Opponents say it erodes the territory’s freedoms as a semi-autonomous region of China. Beijing rejects this.

Hong Kong’s sovereignty was handed back again to China by Britain in 1997 and certain rights were allowed to be guaranteed for at least 50 years underneath the “one country, two systems” agreement.

Since the security law came into impact on Tuesday, a few leading pro-democracy activists have stepped down from their roles. One of them – one-time student leader and local legislator Nathan Law – has fled the territory.

At least nine books have become unavailable or marked as “under review”, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper. They include books authored or co-authored by Joshua Wong, a prominent pro-democracy activist, and pro-democracy politician Tanya Chan.

On Saturday, Mr Wong tweeted that the new law “imposes a mainland-style censorship regime” on Hong Kong, calling it “one step away from … actual book banning”.

Skip Twitter post by @joshuawongcf 1/ More than just punitive measures, the national security law also imposes a mainland-style censorship regime upon this international financial city. Although my books are published years before Hong Kong’s anti-extradition movement, they truly are now vulnerable to book censorship. https://t.co/2fbyvtcH95 — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) July 4, 2020

Beijing has dismissed criticism of the law, saying it is necessary to prevent the type of mass pro-democracy protests seen in Hong Kong all through much of 2019, which sometimes exploded in to very violent clashes between protesters and police.

Why folks are scared of Hong Kong’s new law

Minutes after new law, voices quit

It has rejected complaints by great britain and other Western nations it is in breach of guarantees it built to protect Hong Kong’s unique freedoms as interference in its internal affairs.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hong Kongers with British passports are divided over whether to leave the country

What may be the security law?

The law is wide-ranging, and gives Beijing powers to shape life in Hong Kong that it hasn’t had before. The law makes inciting hatred of China’s central government and Hong Kong’s regional government offences.

It also enables closed-door trials, wire-tapping of suspects and the prospect of suspects to be tried on the Chinese mainland.

Media playback is unsupported in your device Media caption Many residents worry the new law means the conclusion of the “one country, two systems” principle

Acts including damaging public transport facilities – which regularly happened throughout the 2019 protests – can be viewed as terrorism.

There are also concerns over on the web freedom as internet providers might have to give data if requested by police.

Hong Kong’s new security law