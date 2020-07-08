Hong Kong security law: New office inaugurated in Hong Kong

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Heavy security was in host to the opening, including a bomb disposal unit





A new national security office has been officially opened in Hong Kong, placing mainland Chinese agents in the heart of the territory for initially.

The office is one element of a sweeping new law which outlaws criticism of China’s government.

Hong Kong was, until the law was passed, the only element of China maybe not subject to such policies.

The law has caused alarm in Hong Kong but officials say it will restore stability after violent protests.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that it was “actually relatively mild as far as national security laws are concerned” and would enable Hong Kongers to “exercise their rights and freedoms without being intimidated and attacked”.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



The Chinese flag grew up outside the office in Causeway Bay





The temporary root of the new office is a hotel in Causeway Bay, the commercial district next to Victoria Park, which had for ages been the center point of pro-democracy protest marches and rallies in Hong Kong.

An opening ceremony was held on Wednesday morning, attended by dignitaries including Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Zheng Yanxiong, the hardliner plumped for by Beijing to head up the brand new office.

The Chinese flag was raised away from office, amid heavy security including a bomb disposal unit.

Luo Huining, head of the present Hong Kong-Beijing liaison office, said the office will be “the envoy for Hong Kong’s safety and is also the gatekeeper of national security”.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Many Hong Kong residents are worried the brand new security law means the ‘one country, two systems’ principle no further exists

Security agents from the mainland who are based in the brand new office will, for initially, have the energy to investigate people for an array of crimes defined by the brand new law, and potentially extradite them to the mainland for trial.

Chinese courts, which are controlled by the Communist Party, have a close to 100% conviction rate.

The legislation it the most sweeping change to the political landscape of Hong Kong since it was handed back once again to China by the UK in 1997.

It has been heavily criticised globally for undermining freedoms guaranteed underneath the “one country, two systems” agreed as part of the handover, which gave the territory a lot of get a handle on over how it ran itself.

Several prominent figures from the anti-Beijing protest movement have gone Hong Kong or closed their social networking accounts in the wake of what the law states.

Several social networking companies have said they are going to stop co-operating with the Hong Kong police on requests for user data over concerns about how it’ll be used, while TikTok has said it really is pulling out of Hong Kong entirely.

What may be the new security law?

It is wide-ranging, making inciting hatred of China’s central government and Hong Kong’s regional government illegal

Allows for closed-door trials, wire-tapping of suspects and the prospect of suspects to be tried on the mainland

A wide range of acts, including damaging public transport facilities, can be considered terrorism

Internet providers might have to pay data if requested by police

