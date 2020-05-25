Hong Kong security law ‘needed to tackle terrorism’

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption Hong Kong protesters flee tear fuel throughout rally in opposition to China’s draft security law

Hong Kong wants a controversial new security law to tackle “growing terrorism”, the territory’s security chief has stated.

John Lee stated the town had turn into “shrouded in the shadow of violence”.

After months of quiet, this weekend noticed a recent surge of protest after the federal government in Beijing proposed a security law which might seriously change Hong Kong’s distinctive standing.

Opponents say it’s a direct try to restrict freedoms and silence critics.

The invoice was put ahead on Thursday as China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), met for its delayed annual gathering.

China’s overseas minister, Wang Yi, stated the laws – which might ban “treason, secession, sedition and subversion” – must be introduced in “without the slightest delay”.

On Sunday, hundreds of individuals defied authorities warnings and marched via the town centre to protest in opposition to the invoice.

Riot police fired tear fuel and water cannon at demonstrators, who had been carrying face masks to shield in opposition to the unfold of coronavirus. There had been at the very least 180 arrests.

In a press release on Monday, Secretary for Security John Lee stated that previously 12 months, “the violence in Hong Kong has been escalating, with many cases involving explosives and genuine firearms”.

“Terrorism is growing in the city and activities which harm national security, such as ‘Hong Kong independence’, become more rampant.”

He stated the clashes on Sunday confirmed “the need and urgency of the decision to be deliberated by the NPC” and that the law would guarantee Hong Kong’s “long-term prosperity and stability”.

The Commissioner of Police Chris Tang additionally welcomed the invoice, saying weapons and explosives seized from protesters confirmed Hong Kong was “at the risk point of national security and there is a need to take effective measures to prevent the situation from deteriorating”.

What is in China’s proposed law?

Under Hong Kong’s Basic Law – the mini structure in place because it went again beneath Chinese rule in 1997 – it largely has duty for its personal inner affairs and security.

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption Hong Kongers give their response to the controversial nationwide security law being deliberate

But the “draft decision” – as it’s recognized earlier than approval by the NPC – contains an article that claims Hong Kong “must improve” nationwide security.

It provides: “When needed, relevant national security organs of the Central People’s Government will set up agencies in Hong Kong to fulfil relevant duties to safeguard national security in accordance with the law.”

That means China might probably have its personal law enforcement companies in Hong Kong, alongside the town’s personal.

A bunch of 200 senior politicians from world wide have issued a joint assertion criticising China’s plan.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo additionally condemned the plans, describing them as a “death knell” for the town’s freedoms. The UK, Australia and Canada have additionally expressed their “deep concern”.