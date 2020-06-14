Hong Kong riot officer disciplined after chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on patrol

A Hong Kong riot officer who was filmed chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe” on patrol during a demonstration on Friday has been reprimanded by authorities, based on media reports.

A clip of the officer who was in Yau Ma Tei, in Hong Kong’s Kowloon neighbourhood, was posted online, such as the government-funded public broadcaster RTHK’s website, where he was seen making the comments in mention of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May while in police custody, which sparked protests across the United States.

The man was recorded saying “Black Lives Matter” in English and “I can’t breathe” three times each and “this is not America” in the 20-second clip that was published on the RTHK internet site on the weekend.





Police were carrying out identity card checks of the crowd, based on media, during the time the officer made the comments.

A Hong Kong police spokesperson told the South China Morning Post the officer have been reprimanded within the incident.

“The officer has been rebuked and reminded to always present himself professionally and enhance his sensitivity,” the spokesperson told the newspaper.

“Disciplinary action may ensue depending on the investigation result.”

A crowd had gathered in Yau Ma Tei on Friday night within protests throughout the city to mark the very first anniversary of tear gas being fired during an anti government demonstration from the then proposed extradition bill.

The bill, which will have allowed Hong Kong citizens to be delivered to mainland China for trial, has been shelved but tensions in the city remain high as Beijing moves to impose a national security law on Hong Kong.

A police statement said 43 everyone was arrested on Friday night.

