Hong Kong Residents Set Sights on UK as Safe Haven From Crackdown

Hong Kong residents wanting to leave months of protest-related violence and tear gas, or running away prospective persecution under China’s “national security” crackdown on dissent in the city, are significantly seeing the U.K. as a safe house.

Once dismissed by numerous in Hong Kong as not worth the trouble of requesting it, the U.K.’s British National Overseas (BNO) passport– under a current modification in migration guidelines– now provides some 3 million Hongkongers a longer visa-free residency and a path to ultimate citizenship.

The U.K. altered the guidelines in reaction to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s imposition of a drastic National Security Law for Hong Kong prohibiting words or deeds considered to be secessionist, subversive, or including terrorism or collusion with foreign powers.

The law, which was enforced by decree, bypassing the city’s Legislative Council (LegCo), criminalizes anybody holding a demonstration banner or speaking up versus the loss of Hong Kong’s assured flexibilities, throughout the world.

One of the emigrants, determined here just by the letters YM, stated she had actually been on tenterhooks when she leftHong Kong International Airport on Aug 5, for worry she and her household would be stopped at the border.

“We were on a British Airways flight that day, and at the boarding gate we saw …