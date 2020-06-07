Hong Kong residents fearing China’s security crackdown must be helped, Labor deputy leader says | Australian politics

The shadow defence minister Richard Marles says the Morrison authorities must critically contemplate giving Hong Kong residents who worry China’s deliberate security legal guidelines secure haven on this nation.

Marles advised the ABC on Sunday if the United Kingdom put out a name for help, “I actually think that that is a call that we need to take very seriously.”

The British international secretary, Dominic Raab, has requested Australia and different companions to think about “burden-sharing if we see a mass exodus from Hong Kong” in response to sweeping anti-sedition legal guidelines that permit “national security agencies” – probably Chinese security forces – to function within the metropolis.

The United Kingdom is holding open the prospect of providing residency and work rights to as many as three million folks, whereas the US is contemplating letting individuals who not “feel comfortable” in Hong Kong to maneuver there. The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, indicated lately he was additionally speaking to allies, together with Australia, about additional responses.

Marles on Sunday criticised the security legal guidelines. “Certainly, the national security laws which have been proposed by China are of concern.”

“They stand really against the proposition of one country, two systems, and the obligations that China held out to the people of Hong Kong at the time of the handover, and indeed, the obligations that they held out to the world.”

He mentioned he hadn’t settled on a selected mechanism to permit folks to resettle, that was a matter for “down the track” however “I think what we ultimately need to do is offer help”.

“We have an affinity with the people and that part of the world and a long history and we are a country which has and which should continue to play its part when there are matters of humanitarian distress.”

“Ultimately [if] we are called upon to provide assistance in this moment, then I think that’s a call that we need to take very seriously.”

The view expressed by Marles has been echoed by numerous Australian parliamentarians, together with members of the federal government and the Greens leader Adam Bandt.

Last week Bandt mentioned Scott Morrison ought to “follow the lead of Bob Hawke, who after the bloody Tiananmen Square massacre showed tremendous compassion by opening Australia’s arms to Chinese people fleeing tyranny”.

“If Boris Johnson is opening the door to potentially millions of people fleeing Hong Kong, it’s unacceptable that we’re not offering anyone refuge,” he mentioned.

Diplomatic relations between Canberra and Beijing have been strained in current months due to the Australian authorities’s early requires an unbiased investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. That stand-off then escalated by commerce tensions after China’s choice to hit Australian barley imports with tariffs of greater than 80%.

Late final week, China warned its residents to not journey to Australia resulting from a “significant” enhance in racist assaults because the coronavirus outbreak.

The commerce minister Simon Birmingham has rejected that advisory. Marles mentioned on Sunday Australia was “clearly not free from the issue of racism, and I’m sure that there are Chinese Australians who have been on the receiving end of that”.

“But I think the way in which that statement is framed [by the foreign ministry] does not accurately describe where Australia is at”.