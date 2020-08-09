Hong Kong reports 72 new coronavirus cases By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A lady uses a surgical mask while strolling at Central following the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out in Hong Kong,



HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong reported 72 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, of which 63 were in your area sent, as authorities continued efforts to consist of a renewal of infections in the worldwide monetary center over the previous month.

More than 4,000 individuals have actually been contaminated in Hong Kong considering that January, 51 of whom have actually passed away. Sunday’s figure was a little up from Saturday’s 69cases

